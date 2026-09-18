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Home > Hollywood > Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/documentary-based-on-elizabeth-holmes-titled-you-can-see-everything-to-release-on-this-date20260918222909"> <p class="title">Documentary based on Elizabeth Holmes titled 'You Can See Everything' to release on this date</p> <a>

Documentary based on Elizabeth Holmes titled 'You Can See Everything' to release on this date

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Last updated: September 18, 2026 23:05:11 IST

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Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Action star Alan Ritchson is in talks to star in the film adaptation of the game ‘Helldivers,’ reported Deadline. 

Following the exit of Jason Momoa, Sony Pictures and Justin Lin have moved fast to find his replacement for their feature adaptation of Helldivers, as sources tell Deadline Alan Ritchson is in talks to star in the film.

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The film is based on Arrowhead Game Studios’ video game franchise, with Lin on board to direct. Details regarding the plot of the film are under wraps.

According to Deadline, Helldivers is a cooperative, twin-stick shooter game that debuted in 2015. As part of the elite unit called the Helldivers, players must work together to protect Super Earth and defeat the enemies of mankind in an intense intergalactic war.

In Helldivers 2, gamers step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy. 

This is not the first time for Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions to collaborate on a movie.  

They have previously worked together on Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which earned 407 million USD globally and is one of the 10 highest-grossing video game adaptations globally. 

Ritchson can currently be seen in the fourth season of his hit Amazon Prime show ‘Reacher’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 11:05 PM IST
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Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

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Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

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Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'
Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'
Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'
Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

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