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Home > Sports > Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

Written By:
Published: October 28, 2026 23:26:06 IST

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Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM KASHIMA ANTLERS V POHANG STEELERS IN THE ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:26 PM IST
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Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

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Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

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Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start
Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start
Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start
Kashima Antlers see off Pohang Steelers to continue perfect start

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