Demi Lovato shares health update after hospital visit over possible allergic reaction

Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato has reassured fans about her health after a brief hospital visit following an apparent allergic reaction, which she speculated could have been triggered by passionfruit or sushi, according to People.

The 34-year-old singer shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories showing an intravenous (IV) line in her arm and a hospital bracelet around her wrist. She later deleted the post after revealing that she had been discharged from the hospital.

“Soooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” Lovato wrote in the now-deleted post. She followed it up with another message, which was also subsequently deleted, saying, “i’m fine!!”

The health update comes shortly after the Grammy-nominated singer celebrated the first anniversary of her ninth studio album, ‘It’s Not That Deep’, which was released on October 24, 2025.

Marking the milestone on Instagram, Lovato expressed her gratitude for the album and the experiences it brought into her life, according to People.

“Happy 1st birthday IT’S NOT THAT DEEP what a year!!!” she wrote. “i love this album and the world we built so much. what a beautiful gift this project has been. Marking potentially the best year of my life. the first year of marriage to my husband, expressing myself creatively in new ways, also just lots of dancing, laughing, and being hot with the best people. i love this album and i love you xoxo”

Her husband, musician Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, also celebrated the album’s anniversary by sharing a heartfelt message in the comments section, according to People.

“Beautiful human, banger album. I love u and I’m so proud of u ,” he wrote.

Lovato and Jutes tied the knot in May 2025. The singer recently opened up about their relationship and the happiness she has found with her husband during an appearance on Kerry Washington’s ‘Street You Grew Up On’ podcast, according to People.

Reflecting on their relationship, Lovato described her husband as a source of joy, peace and emotional stability, while acknowledging the personal work she had undertaken before finding lasting love.

“It’s such a gift. He’s brought so much joy into my life,” she said. “I wouldn’t have gotten to this place had I not put in the work first. I wouldn’t have been able to appreciate the gift of having the love of my life come into the picture had I still been wrapped up in some of the issues that I had had in the past.”

She further spoke about the sense of comfort and belonging she experiences in their marriage, explaining that her personal relationships matter more to her than professional achievements.

“But I think he brought so much peace and joy and serenity into my life. I’m just so — I do feel like I’ve found my home in him… At the end of the day, I don’t come home to an award, you know what I mean? I come home to my dogs and my husband, and that’s what brings me joy,” she said, according to People.

The singer had also spoken about her relationship with Jutes in an interview with People in 2024, describing their bond as deeply supportive and grounding. The couple first met in 2022 while working on Lovato’s album.

“It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring,” she said at the time. “It’s very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing,” according to People.

Lovato’s latest health update comes amid a milestone period in her personal and professional life, as she continues to celebrate her music, marriage and the happiness she has found with her partner. (ANI)

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