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Home > Hollywood > ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/scotland8217s-first-minister-john-swinney-visits-karan-johars-dharma-productions-filmmaker-says-it-was-a-honour20261028225347"> <p class="title">Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney visits Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, filmmaker says "It was a honour"</p> <a>

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney visits Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, filmmaker says "It was a honour"

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Last updated: October 28, 2026 23:38:11 IST

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‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

Los Angeles [US], October 28 (ANI): The trailer for the much-awaited ‘Pride and Prejudice’ limited series has been unveiled, introducing Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden as adversaries-to-lovers Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy. 

An adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel penned by ‘Everything I Know About Love’ author Dolly Alderton, the six-part series will focus on the ‘will-they-won’t-they’ love story of Bennet and Mr Darcy, as they navigate the social landscape of 19th-century England. 

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It is directed by ‘Heartstopper’ helmer Euros Lyn, best known for helming the popular series Heartstopper.

Besides Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden, the cast also features Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet, Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham, Rhea Norwood as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly as Carolina Bingley, and Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. 

Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery will be seen making their debuts as Mary Bennet and Kitty Bennet. 

The show will be executive produced by Corrin, Laura Lankester, Alderton, Lyn and Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point. 

Lisa Osborne will serve as producer. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 11:38 PM IST
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Tags: elizabeth-bennetemma-corrinjack-lowdenJane Austenlimited-seriesPride And Prejudice

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‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

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‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy
‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy
‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy
‘Pride and Prejudice’ series trailer introduces Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

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