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Home > Sports > NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/arjun-tendulkars-all-round-heroics-musheers-fifty-guide-arcs-andheri-to-emphatic-nine-wicket-win-in-t20-mumbai-league-202620260608231256"> <p class="title">Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026</p> <a>

Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 02:41:13 IST

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NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): NECO Master Blaster women’s team produced a spirited comeback to edge past Pagariya Strikers by seven runs in a thrilling Vidarbha Women’s Premier League (VPL) 2026 encounter at the VCA Civil Lines Ground, Nagpur, on Sunday.

Batting first, NECO Master Blaster posted a competitive 133/6 in 20 overs. Captain Shraddha Nabira led from the front with a brisk 31 off 23 balls, striking three fours and a six.

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She was well supported by Snehal Maniyar (18), Diya Bhagwat (18), Nupur Kohale (17 not out) and Arya Gohane (16) as contributions throughout the batting order helped the side reach a respectable total, as per the press release.

In reply, Pagariya Strikers appeared to be cruising towards victory for much of the chase. Sanskruti Sant anchored the innings brilliantly with a fighting 48 off 36 balls, while Ankita Bhongade (18) and Srishty Wandalkar (16) made useful contributions.

With wickets in hand and the required rate under control, the Strikers looked set to cross the finish line.

However, the match turned dramatically in the 18th over. NECO Master Blaster staged a remarkable comeback as Pagariya Strikers lost two crucial wickets in quick succession, including a batter being bowled and another run out at the non-striker’s end. The sudden collapse shifted the momentum completely.

NECO’s bowlers and fielders held their nerve under pressure. Nupur Kohale starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Yashshri Soley picked up two wickets. The fielding unit also played a decisive role, effecting four run-outs to derail the chase.

Pagariya Strikers were eventually bowled out for 126 in 20 overs, handing NECO Master Blaster a seven-run victory. NECO Master Blaster will next face Orange Tigresses on Monday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 2:41 AM IST
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NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

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NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller
NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller
NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller
NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

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