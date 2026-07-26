LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ryan-reynolds-surprises-fans-with-deadpool-appearance-at-san-diego-comic-con20260726122233"> <p class="title">Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con</p> <a>

Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Written By:
Last updated: July 26, 2026 13:15:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Marvel Studios announcing that he will headline a standalone ‘Ghost Rider’ film, directed by Shawn Levy, according to Variety.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the project during the studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, confirming that the film is slated for release in 2028.

You Might Be Interested In

Levy, who most recently directed Marvel’s blockbuster ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, took the stage alongside Gosling and Feige and reflected on his previous Comic-Con appearance.

“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans,” Levy said, according to Variety.

Praising Gosling, the filmmaker added, “Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”

Levy and Gosling recently collaborated on the upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’, which Levy directed and Gosling stars in. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 28, 2027.

With the announcement, Gosling becomes the latest actor to portray Ghost Rider, also known as the Spirit of Vengeance, on screen. Nicolas Cage previously played Johnny Blaze in Sony Pictures’ ‘Ghost Rider’ (2007) and its 2011 sequel ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’. Gabriel Luna later portrayed the Robbie Reyes version of the character in Marvel’s television series ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’. A planned standalone Hulu series featuring Luna was ultimately cancelled in 2019, according to Variety.

In Marvel Comics, Johnny Blaze becomes Ghost Rider after making a deal with the devil Mephisto in an attempt to save his father. Although the bargain cures his father’s cancer, he dies in a stunt accident, leaving Blaze bonded to the supernatural Spirit of Vengeance. The character possesses superhuman strength, wields fiery chains and is known for the “Penance Stare,” which forces victims to relive the pain they have inflicted on others.

The Ghost Rider film marks another major franchise for Gosling, who is currently enjoying a successful year following his role in ‘Project Hail Mary’ and is also set to enter the ‘Star Wars’ universe with ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ in 2027, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2028-releaseghost-riderkevin-feigeMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel StudiosMCURyan Goslingsan-diego-comic-conshawn-levysuperhero-film

RELATED News

Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return

Prime Video unveils first trailer for Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie', sets October 7 premiere

David Jonsson to play T'Challa's son in 'Black Panther 3'; Marvel announces 2028 release at Comic-Con

"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

LATEST NEWS

UK's Burnham would call out Trump if in Britain's interest, he tells BBC

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

Bouanga shines as LAFC maintain strong run with rout of Kansas City

Main land crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopens, Iraq's state news agency says

Braves, Orioles set for rubber match of closely contested series

Soccer-Japan great 'King Kazu' Miura scores first competitive goal after four years at 59

Ryan Weathers, Yankees stifle Phillies to extend strong stretch

BRIEF-Masafat For Specialised Transport Q2 Profit 490,237 Dinars

BRIEF-Misr Chemical Industries FY Profit EGP 521.3 Million

Cricket-NZ coach Walter backs Nicholls to continue at number three

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie
Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie
Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie
Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

QUICK LINKS