Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' movie

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Marvel Studios announcing that he will headline a standalone ‘Ghost Rider’ film, directed by Shawn Levy, according to Variety.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the project during the studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, confirming that the film is slated for release in 2028.

Levy, who most recently directed Marvel’s blockbuster ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, took the stage alongside Gosling and Feige and reflected on his previous Comic-Con appearance.

“I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans,” Levy said, according to Variety.

Praising Gosling, the filmmaker added, “Gosling is the absolute shit. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”

Levy and Gosling recently collaborated on the upcoming ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’, which Levy directed and Gosling stars in. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 28, 2027.

With the announcement, Gosling becomes the latest actor to portray Ghost Rider, also known as the Spirit of Vengeance, on screen. Nicolas Cage previously played Johnny Blaze in Sony Pictures’ ‘Ghost Rider’ (2007) and its 2011 sequel ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’. Gabriel Luna later portrayed the Robbie Reyes version of the character in Marvel’s television series ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’. A planned standalone Hulu series featuring Luna was ultimately cancelled in 2019, according to Variety.

In Marvel Comics, Johnny Blaze becomes Ghost Rider after making a deal with the devil Mephisto in an attempt to save his father. Although the bargain cures his father’s cancer, he dies in a stunt accident, leaving Blaze bonded to the supernatural Spirit of Vengeance. The character possesses superhuman strength, wields fiery chains and is known for the “Penance Stare,” which forces victims to relive the pain they have inflicted on others.

The Ghost Rider film marks another major franchise for Gosling, who is currently enjoying a successful year following his role in ‘Project Hail Mary’ and is also set to enter the ‘Star Wars’ universe with ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ in 2027, according to Variety. (ANI)

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