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Home > Hollywood > Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships

Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/rohit-bals-dastkar-falguni-shane-peacock-open-india-couture-week-202620260725194616"> <p class="title">Rohit Bal's 'DASTKAR', Falguni Shane Peacock open India Couture Week 2026</p> <a>

Rohit Bal's 'DASTKAR', Falguni Shane Peacock open India Couture Week 2026

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 12:58:13 IST

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Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships

Los Angeles [US], July 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has shared rare insights into her personal life, saying she is happy being single and has no desire to rush back into dating, according to E! News.

During her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on July 24, Clarkson reflected on relationships and why she is content on her own.

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“People are like, ‘Oh, why are you single?’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good,'” Clarkson told the audience.

“And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone,'” she added, according to E! News.

The Grammy-winning singer also joked about the peace she enjoys at home.

“You know what’s not happening in my house? That s–t,” she said.

Clarkson went on to speak about the challenges of maintaining long-term relationships.

“If you are in a relationship, the hardest part is just keeping that fire alive and still dating, and like still making it feel magical and not monotonous,” she said, according to E! News.

The remarks come nearly a year after the death of her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August 2025 following a years-long battle with cancer. Clarkson married Blackstock in 2013 and the singer finalized their divorce in 2022. They share two children, daughter River and son Remington, according to E! News.

Earlier this year, Clarkson opened up about family life during a Q&A on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ YouTube channel, revealing that her children had been spending more time sleeping with her following the family’s difficult period.

“My kids… there’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit,” she said.

“It’s my two dogs, my two kids and me. It’s a lot. It’s been really special, though, because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favourite time of day,” Clarkson added, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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Tags: caesars-palacedating advicegrammy-winnerKelly Clarksonlas-vegas-residencylong-term-relationshipspersonal-insightsrelationshipssingle-life

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Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships

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Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships
Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships
Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships
Kelly Clarkson says she is "so glad" to be single, opens up about love and relationships

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