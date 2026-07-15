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Home > Hollywood > 'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/rani-mukerji-to-receive-honorary-doctorate-from-la-trobe-university-at-iffm-202620260715111006"> <p class="title">Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026</p> <a>

Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate from La Trobe University at IFFM 2026

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 12:33:10 IST

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'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

Los Angeles [US], July 15 (ANI): Jeff Barker, screenwriter and father of ‘Obsession’ director Curry Barker, is set to write and direct the psychological horror short film ‘Medium Rare’, featuring comedian-actor Dane Cook and Oscar-nominated actor Lesley Ann Warren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows a man trapped inside a bar, where reality gradually begins to unravel in increasingly disturbing ways. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles later this summer.

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Jeff Barker is no stranger to the horror genre. He served as a script consultant on ‘Obsession’, the breakout horror film written and directed by his 26-year-old son, Curry Barker, on a reported budget of USD 750,000. He also hosts ‘The Screenplay Lab’ podcast, where he discusses the craft of screenwriting.

Following the success of ‘Obsession’, Barker is also developing multiple horror projects.

“Medium Rare is a short story I wrote eight years ago. I’m honoured by the team of people helping me bring this project to life,” Barker said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Short films have long served as a launching pad for horror filmmakers. Curry Barker’s short film ‘The Chair’ previously caught the attention of producer James Harris, who later helped develop ‘Obsession’ into a feature film.

Dane Cook will headline ‘Medium Rare’. The comedian rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with multi-platinum comedy albums, including ‘Retaliation’, and has appeared in films such as ‘Good Luck Chuck’, ‘Employee of the Month’ and ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lesley Ann Warren, who also stars in the project, earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her performance in ‘Victor/Victoria’ (1982). She is also known for ‘Clue’ (1985), the television film ‘Cinderella’ (1965), and television series including ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’.

Additional cast members are yet to be announced.

‘Medium Rare’ is being produced by Jacob Yakob, Mehrodod Heydari of LD Entertainment, Alex Bretow and Kourosh Ahari of Mammoth Pictures, Lee Roy Kunz of World’s Fair Pictures and Chuck Shaughnessy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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Tags: curry-barkerdane-cookjeff-barkerlesley-ann-warrenlos angelesmedium-rarepsychological horrorshort-film

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'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'
'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'
'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'
'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

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