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Home > Sports > Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

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Published: July 17, 2026 23:04:06 IST

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Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

VIDEO SHOWS: PERUVIANS SHAMANS CONDUCTING RITUALS / SOUNDBITES FROM SHAMANS  COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 11:04 PM IST
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Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

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Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

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Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final
Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final
Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final
Peruvian shamans predict an Argentine victory in the World Cup final

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