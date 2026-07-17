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Home > Sports > Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/utt-season-7-ayhika-hands-sofia-polcanova-first-defeat-as-hvr-kolkata-thunderblades-beat-ahmedabad-apl-pipers-9-620260717205540"> <p class="title">UTT season 7: Ayhika hands Sofia Polcanova first defeat as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades beat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6</p> <a>

UTT season 7: Ayhika hands Sofia Polcanova first defeat as HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades beat Ahmedabad APL Pipers 9-6

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 21:36:14 IST

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Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 17 (ANI): Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever produced and arguably its finest all-rounder, passed away at his home in Barbados on Friday. He was 89.

The legendary West Indies icon leaves behind a remarkable legacy that transformed the sport across two decades, excelling with both bat and ball while setting standards of all-round excellence that remain unmatched by many.

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Confirming the news, Cricket West Indies paid tribute to the cricketing great on X, writing, “A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers.”

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, amassing 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, including 26 centuries. With the ball, the left-arm all-rounder claimed 235 Test wickets at an average of 34.03, showcasing his rare ability to bowl left-arm fast-medium, orthodox spin and wrist spin with equal effectiveness.

His brilliance extended beyond batting and bowling, with Sobers also earning a reputation as one of cricket’s finest fielders and close-in catchers.

One of the defining moments of his illustrious career came in 1958 when he scored an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, then the highest individual score in Test cricket. The landmark innings remained the world record for 36 years before it was surpassed in 1994.

Sobers also etched his name into cricket history in 1968 while representing Nottinghamshire, becoming the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Glamorgan spinner Malcolm Nash.

His influence extended well beyond international cricket. Sobers became the first player in Australia to complete the coveted season double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets, underlining his extraordinary versatility as an all-round cricketer.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the sport, Sobers was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975. He was later named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000, cementing his place among the game’s greatest icons.

His impact on modern cricket continues through the ICC’s highest individual men’s honour, the **Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, awarded annually to the best overall performer in men’s international cricket across formats.

Sir Garfield Sobers’ passing marks the end of an extraordinary era, but his achievements and influence will continue to inspire generations of cricketers around the world. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 9:36 PM IST
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Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

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Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89
Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89
Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89
Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers passes away at 89

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