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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent

Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jenna-ortega-rose-byrne-to-star-in-mary-bronsteins-new-film-nasty20260717224654"> <p class="title">Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'</p> <a>

Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne to star in Mary Bronstein's new film 'Nasty'

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 23:22:11 IST

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Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent

Washington DC [US], July 16 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Garner has praised her ex-husband Ben Affleck for being an “incredible co-parent,” saying the actor has become a great partner in raising their three children, according to People.

Garner, who shares daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel with Affleck, said co-parenting has become easier as their children have grown older.

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“My kids are a little bigger now,” Garner said.

She added, “Their dad — ex-husband [Ben Affleck] — has become this incredible co-parent.”

The actress also credited Affleck for giving her the freedom to continue working while ensuring their children are well cared for, according to People.

“Now they’re in high school, you can’t really do that anymore. But they can stay with their dad. He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And that’s very freeing,” Garner said.

Garner and Affleck finalised their divorce in 2018 after announcing their separation several years earlier. Despite ending their marriage, the two have continued to co-parent their three children, according to People.

According to People, Garner also spoke about balancing motherhood with her career, saying she now has more flexibility to work closer to home.

“I love making movies anywhere, but I really want to make movies at home,” she said.

Last year, a source told People that Garner and Affleck “get along and really support each other,” adding that their relationship is now focused on their children and maintaining a healthy co-parenting dynamic. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 11:22 PM IST
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Tags: ben affleckcelebrity co parentingcelebrity divorcecelebrity-parentsco-parentinghollywood newshollywood-relationshipsjennifer-garnersingle parenting

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Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent

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Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent
Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent
Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent
Jennifer Garner calls Ben Affleck an "incredible" co-parent

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