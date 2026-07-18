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Home > Sports > RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams

RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/mansukh-mandaviya-echoes-pm-modis-vision-for-encouragement-of-sports-partnerships20260717235926"> <p class="title">Mansukh Mandaviya echoes PM Modi's vision for encouragement of sports, partnerships</p> <a>

Mansukh Mandaviya echoes PM Modi's vision for encouragement of sports, partnerships

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 00:44:13 IST

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RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams

Saga [Japan], July 18 (ANI): The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) Japan Tour 2026 witnessed an intense day of high-octane football as elite developmental squads from India went head-to-head against competitive Japanese J-League youth and regional setups, producing a mix of clinical displays, defensive masterclasses, and dramatic penalty shootouts.

In the standout performance of the day, Punjab FC delivered a stellar and disciplined performance to secure a decisive 3-1 victory over Giravanz Kitakyushu, according to a press release from RFDL.

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Punjab took absolute control of the pitch in the first half, heading into the break with a comfortable 2-0 cushion thanks to a brilliant 37th-minute strike by Omang Dodum.

They wasted no time extending their lead right after the interval with quick-fire goals from Vishal Yadav (46′) and Singamyam Shami (48′). Although Kitakyushu managed to pull one back through Haruto Jyo in the 62nd minute, Punjab’s robust defensive structure ensured they cruised to a comfortable victory.

In a highly tactical and closely fought battle at the GSA Stadium, FC Goa pushed a formidable Avispa Fukuoka side to their absolute limits, only to fall short in a tense penalty shootout.

After a highly competitive, goalless first half, FC Goa broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a superb finish from Shawn Fernandes. The Gaurs defended heroically and looked poised to seal a historic victory, but a late surge from Avispa Fukuoka saw Kitazono Taikai find a dramatic equaliser in the 86th minute.

With the score level at 1-1 at the end of normal time, the match went straight to penalties, where the Japanese side held their nerve to edge out a 5-4 shootout victory.

Bengaluru FC continued their winning run in Japan with a convincing 2-0 victory over Sagan Tosu. The Blues’ fluid transitions and sharp finishing proved too formidable to contain as they asserted their dominance.

Two quick-fire goals in the second half from Samson Ahongshangbam and Serto Worneilen Kom ensured a comfortable victory for Renedy Singh’s side. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 12:44 AM IST
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Tags: clinical-displaysdefensive-masterclassesfootball-matchindiaj-leaguepenalty-shootoutspunjab fcregional-setupsrfdl-japan-touryouth football

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RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams

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RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams
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RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams
RFDL Japan Tour 2026: Mixed fortunes for Indian development teams

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