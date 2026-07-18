"One of the greatest pleasures of my career": Tom Holland expresses gratitude for being a part of 'The Odyssey'

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): Tom Holland expressed his gratitude for being part of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’, saying that the film served as a “learning lesson” for him.

Sharing the snaps from his promotional tour of ‘The Odyssey’ on his Instagram, Tom Holland described the movie as one of the most “challenging and creatively fulfilling” projects of his life.

Tom Holland wrote, “There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH. Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career. I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I’ve learnt.”

He continued, “Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind and thank you to Chris and Emma for your guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can, and I’ll see you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The Odyssey was released worldwide today. It was directed by Christopher Nolan and boasts an ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Emma Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles.

The movie follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. It is produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures. This movie also marks the return of Nolan after his Academy Award-winning film ‘Oppenheimer’ in 2023.’

‘The Odyssey’ has been completely shot with an IMAX camera by Christopher Nolan and is best experienced in IMAX theatres. (ANI)

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