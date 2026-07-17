"True icon of the game": BCCI pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday paid tribute to legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing at the age of 89, recalling the iconic cricketer’s memorable interaction with the Indian team during its tour of the Caribbean in 2023.

Sharing a video on X from Sobers’ visit to India’s training session at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in July 2023, the BCCI honoured one of cricket’s greatest-ever players, who had spent time with the squad, including then captain Rohit Sharma, batting great Virat Kohli and then head coach Rahul Dravid.

Sharing the tribute video, the BCCI wrote, “The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that… pic.twitter.com/5263SNLezn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2026

Sobers, widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in cricket history, passed away at his home in Barbados on Friday. He was 89.

Earlier, Cricket West Indies also paid tribute to the legendary cricketer, writing on X, “A great innings has come to an end. In our hearts, now and forever, Sir Garfield Sobers.”

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets. His ability to excel as a left-handed batter, a versatile left-arm bowler capable of seam, orthodox spin and wrist spin, and a brilliant fielder earned him universal acclaim as one of the game’s complete cricketers.

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years. In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000.

His legacy also lives on through the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC’s annual award presented to the outstanding men’s international cricketer across all formats.

Sobers’ passing marks the end of one of cricket’s most celebrated chapters, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. (ANI)

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