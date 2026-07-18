Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers, says "one and only" will be missed immensely

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to West Indies cricket icon Sir Garfield Sobers, remembering their interactions over the years and calling him the “One and Only”.

Taking to X, Tendulkar expressed his grief over Sobers’ demise and recalled memorable moments, including the legendary all-rounder presenting him with the Player of the Tournament trophy during the 2003 World Cup and felicitating him on reaching his century milestone.

“It’s incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone. I’ve been looking back at the memories we shared over the years, from him handing me the Player of the Tournament trophy at the 2003 World Cup, to his warm words when he felicitated me for the century milestone. He was always so exceptionally gracious,” Tendulkar wrote.

The former India batter also recalled his last meeting with Sobers in London a few years ago, where they spent time discussing cricket.

“My mind keeps going back to when we caught up in London a few years ago. We were just sitting and chatting about the game, and it hits me so hard right now that it was the last time we’d ever meet,” he added.

Paying his final respects, Tendulkar said Sobers would be deeply missed.

“He truly was the ‘One and Only’. Going to miss him immensely. Rest in peace, Sir Garry,” he concluded.

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

His ability to excel as a left-handed batter, a versatile left-arm bowler capable of seam, orthodox spin and wrist spin, and a brilliant fielder earned him universal acclaim as one of the game’s complete cricketers.

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years.

In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000.

His legacy also lives on through the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC’s annual award presented to the outstanding men’s international cricketer across all formats.

Sobers’ passing marks the end of one of cricket’s most celebrated chapters, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. (ANI)

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