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Home > Sports > Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

Written By:
Published: September 27, 2026 21:47:06 IST

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Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF DAY 8 OF THE ASIAN GAMES TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 27, 2026 9:47 PM IST
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Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

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Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

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Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool
Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool
Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool
Thai trailblazer Boonson claims Asian Games sprint double; China dominate diving pool

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