"Don’t have energy to fight what people believe": Dakota Johnson opens up about dating rumours

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): Dakota Johnson has hit back at the intense public interest in her romantic life, saying she has no intention of correcting speculation about who she is dating and urging those overly invested in her relationships to “get a life.”

In an interview, as cited by E! News, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ alum said she has grown accustomed to seeing inaccurate stories about her personal life online.

“Even if I go to dinner with my manager or my lawyer, it’s like, ‘Seen with mystery man.’ I also don’t care,” Johnson said. She added that she sees little point in trying to correct such reports.

“I think it’s just futile,” she said, adding, “People are gonna believe what they wanna believe, and I don’t have the energy to fight for that. I would much rather focus on other things in my life.”

Johnson continued, “Every day, there’s something on the internet that’s ridiculous and true or not true, and I don’t care.”

Her comments come after she was recently seen on a stroll with Machine Gun Kelly in New York City, weeks after multiple outlets reported her breakup with musician Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed Johnson and MGK stepping out of a black SUV together earlier this month.

Johnson also revealed that she is deliberately stepping back from social media, saying she no longer enjoys the constant scrutiny surrounding people’s lives.

“Maybe when I was in my younger 20s, I had a moment of being on social media just for fun and laughs ’cause I love a clever thing,” she said, adding, “But I just don’t f–k with it.”

“I feel really uncomfortable with the constant documenting of people’s lives,” she added.

The actor had previously addressed her romantic preferences in a recent interview where she was asked about the current status of her love life; Johnson initially replied, “I don’t want to say anything about that,” as cited by E! News.

She did, however, joke about her apparent attraction to musicians. “They like me,” she said, adding, “I don’t know what to say.”

After a pause, she added, “And I like them.”

When asked, “What’s not to like?” Johnson responded, “A lot! A lot. Tricky motherf–kers.”

Johnson previously dated Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.

On the work front, Johnson will appear alongside Anne Hathaway in ‘Verity’, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The film is set to release in theatres in India on October 2. (ANI)

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