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Home > Sports > "This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/quite-disappointing-shubman-gill-after-england-defeat-india-in-2nd-odi-to-level-series-1-120260717033010"> <p class="title">"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1</p> <a>

"Quite disappointing:" Shubman Gill after England defeat India in 2nd ODI to level series 1-1

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 10:06:13 IST

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"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

Birmingham [UK] July 17 (ANI): Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad, who has ancestral roots in India, hailed teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is part of a new generation of young athletes flourishing across global sport, saying advances in technology and access to better information are helping elite talent emerge at increasingly younger ages.

Lindblad was speaking during his appearance on the broadcast of the first ODI between England and India at Edgbaston earlier this week, where the Shubman Gill-led side won by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead, according to a release.

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The 18-year-old Racing Bulls driver was at the venue supporting England while also reflecting on his Indian roots. Lindblad also recalled his visit to Mumbai late last year, when he had a brief tryst with the sport himself.

“I enjoyed my time in Mumbai playing cricket with the kids at Azad Maidan. It was a wonderful experience,” Lindblad told host broadcaster Sky Sports during a chat with commentators Ravi Shastri and Ian Ward, as quoted by the release.

“My Nana and Nani (maternal grandparents) are Punjabi. I am very connected to my Indian roots and love Indian food, particularly that cooked by my Nani,” Lindblad said before discussing the rise of young talent in sports.

Asked why motorsport is witnessing an influx of young drivers, with talents such as 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli already competing alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Lindblad said the trend extends well beyond racing.

 
 
 
 
 
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Football has seen teenage stars such as Lamine Yamal lead Spain into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while Indian cricket has witnessed the rapid rise of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who enjoyed a blockbuster IPL season before making his India debut and becoming the country’s youngest international cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record.

“I think this is happening in all sports. The technology is improving around it. We get better information from an earlier age, and that is why there are really good youngsters who are doing really well. This happens in all sports, even in cricket, with Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) doing really well. He is so young. I think this is just the nature of sport,” Lindblad said, as quoted by the release.

He also reflected on finally achieving his lifelong ambition of racing in Formula One, admitting the emotions of making his debut in Melbourne earlier this year had caught up with him.

“All athletes, from an early age, have a dream of reaching the top. You always remain nervous, never really knowing if it’s going to come true. For me, this year in Melbourne, the fact that this was happening to me for real was special. I got a little bit emotional before it all,” the Racing Bulls rookie said.

Lindblad also looked back on the significance of racing at Silverstone as a Formula One driver for the first time. “I had first been to Silverstone with my father when I was just five years old. Going there this year, thirteen years on, becoming an F1 race driver was really special to me, especially in front of the entire home support,” he said.

During last week’s British Grand Prix weekend, Lindblad was also seen sharing a light-hearted moment in the paddock with India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, with both sharing Punjabi family roots.

Lindblad also joked that despite racing Formula One cars for a living, he is yet to obtain a road driver’s licence. “It is a bit sad that I still have not got my driver’s licence yet. It was funny for a bit, but now it is just getting a bit silly. I had my first driving lesson yesterday, so I need to get it soon,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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Tags: Arvid LindbladFormula Oneracing-bullsshubman gillVaibhav Sooryavanshiyoung-athletes

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"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

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"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise
"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise
"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise
"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

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