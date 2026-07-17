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Home > Business > Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025
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Last updated: July 17, 2026 10:12:10 IST

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Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

BusinessWire India

New York [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Muneer Khan, Founder of Cadre Tech Labs, has been named to the IEEE Computer Society’s “Computing’s Top 30 Early Career Professionals” list for 2025. The recognition honors emerging professionals who have made notable contributions to computing in the early stages of their careers.

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Khan grew up in a remote village and was the first in his family to attend college. That background shaped his conviction that technology should be human centered and accessible by design.

He completed his undergraduate degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering at Birla Institute of Applied Sciences, India, followed by a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University, where he specialized in intelligent and connected devices.

Cadre Tech Labs is headquartered in New York, with engineering operations based in Navi Mumbai, India. Under Khan’s leadership, the company develops wearable devices for blind and deaf individuals. Its first flagship product, VisionPro, is a pair of AI-powered smart glasses for blind individuals and has completed more than 4,700 user trials, with the technology refined based on direct community feedback. The glasses were demonstrated for the first time at TechFest 2024, IIT Bombay.

This is not Khan’s first international recognition. He has previously received the Young Scientist Award (2024), the Young Innovator of the Year award from the University of Oxford, and the Engineering for Humanity Award in New York. He was also one of only twelve innovators invited to present at the Wearable Innovations Forum 2025, hosted at the University of Cambridge.

“Awards matter less to me than the moment someone puts on our device and feels more confident and independent in their everyday life,” said Muneer Khan, Founder, Cadre Tech Labs. “Our team in Navi Mumbai and New York works as one unit toward that goal every day. Looking ahead, I believe AI driven sensing, wearables, and low-cost devices can bring healthcare, accessibility, and safety solutions to communities that have historically been left behind.”

Khan’s advice to young professionals entering the field is to stay curious and stay committed to solving real problems. His recognition is seen as encouragement for engineers from smaller cities and non-traditional backgrounds pursuing global impact in technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

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Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

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Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025
Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025
Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025
Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

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