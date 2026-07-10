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Home > Sports > "This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-whoever-controls-midfield-might-win-says-robin-singh-on-spain-belgium-quarter-final-clash20260710150544"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Whoever controls midfield might win," says Robin Singh on Spain-Belgium quarter-final clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Whoever controls midfield might win," says Robin Singh on Spain-Belgium quarter-final clash

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Last updated: July 10, 2026 16:45:12 IST

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"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

Cairo [Egypt], July 10 (ANI): Egypt captain Mohamed Salah has reacted following the Pharaohs’ heartbreaking and controversial FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, promising supporters that the team’s painful Round of 16 elimination will mark a “fresh start for Egyptian football on the international stage”

Salah broke his silence days after Egypt’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina, a result that has continued to generate widespread debate over refereeing decisions and FIFA’s handling of the tournament.

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Sharing a post on X, Salah addressed disappointed Egyptian fans and vowed to use the setback as motivation for the years ahead.

“I know you’re still upset, but I promise you that I’ll do everything in my power to ensure this marks a fresh start for Egyptian football on the international stage. Qualifying for the World Cup won’t be enough, and just participating won’t cut it either. This team deserves your trust,” he wrote.

Salah’s message came after Egypt’s elimination sparked intense controversy, with many supporters alleging that key decisions favoured Argentina and captain Lionel Messi during the Round of 16 clash.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan also reacted strongly after the defeat, announcing a personal boycott of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026 while claiming his side had not received “fair play” or “justice” during the tournament.

The Pharaohs appeared on course for one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history after Yasser Ibrahim gave them a 15th-minute lead with a powerful header. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir then produced another memorable moment by saving Messi’s first-half penalty, before Salah played a pivotal role in Mostafa Ziko’s strike that doubled Egypt’s advantage in the 67th minute.

Argentina, however, staged a dramatic late comeback. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit with a header in the 79th minute before Messi equalised four minutes later with his ninth consecutive World Cup scoring appearance.

Deep into stoppage time, Lautaro Martinez delivered a cross that Enzo Fernandez converted to complete a remarkable 3-2 turnaround.

The encounter was overshadowed by controversy after Egypt had an earlier second-half goal ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up. The decision, along with several other refereeing calls, fuelled accusations from sections of the Egyptian camp that they had been denied a famous victory.

Despite the heartbreak, Salah was one of Egypt’s standout performers. He was instrumental in several dangerous counter-attacks, created the move that eventually led to Ziko’s goal and repeatedly troubled the Argentine defence throughout the contest.

Argentina’s victory kept alive their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title, while Egypt departed the tournament after pushing the reigning champions to the brink in one of the competition’s most dramatic knockout matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 4:45 PM IST
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Tags: 2026-tournamentegypt-fansegypt-footballFIFA World Cuphossam-hassanlionel messiMohamed Salahround-of-16

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"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

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"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

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"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit
"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit
"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit
"This team deserves your trust": Mohamed Salah reacts after Egypt's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit

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