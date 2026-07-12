Three Delhi Golf Club golfers set to represent India at Singapore Open Amateur Championship

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Three promising golfers from the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) will represent India at the 78th Singapore Open Amateur Championship, scheduled to be held from July 14 to 17 at the Singapore Island Country Club’s Bukit Course.

Organised by the Singapore Golf Association, the prestigious event is one of Asia’s leading amateur golf tournaments and will feature top men’s and women’s amateur golfers from across the region and beyond. The championship is also a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) counting event, with the winner earning an invitation to compete in the prestigious Singapore Open.

The Indian contingent from DGC comprises Deepak Yadav, Chaitanya Pandey and Ranveer Mitroo, all of whom expressed their excitement at representing the country on the international stage.

Deepak Yadav described the selection as a special milestone in his career.

“It’s a great feeling. Representing India at the international level is everyone’s dream. I’ve been there before, but this is a very special moment. It’s a dream for any player who wants to play golf and starts playing golf. It’s their dream to go and represent India. Hopefully, I want to pursue a professional career next year,” he said.

Fourteen-year-old Chaitanya Pandey, currently ranked among the top five players on the Indian amateur circuit, believes the tournament will be an important learning experience.

“I am very proud of representing my country outside India in the Singapore Open Amateur Golf Championship. I am currently 14 years old and am in the top 5 in the Indian amateur circuit. It will definitely be a great exposure for my career in the growth of my game,” he said.

Ranveer Mitroo, who is set to make his third appearance for India’s men’s national team after previously representing the country at the junior level, is eager to embrace the challenge.

“I’m really excited. It’s always an honor playing for my country. This is my third time playing for my men’s national team. I represented India thrice as the junior team. I’m just really excited for the challenge. It’s gonna be tough conditions, weather-wise, most probably. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

First played in 1948, the Singapore Open Amateur Championship has long served as a platform for emerging talent, with several former champions going on to establish successful professional careers. (ANI)

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