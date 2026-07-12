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Home > World > US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM

US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/container-ship-catches-fire-off-oman-crew-embarks-on-lifeboat20260712083943"> <p class="title">Container ship catches fire off Oman, crew embarks on lifeboat</p> <a>

Container ship catches fire off Oman, crew embarks on lifeboat

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 10:03:13 IST

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US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM

Florida [US], July 12 (ANI): The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

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During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue, as per CENTCOM.

Since early May, US forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes as earlier in the day, CENTCOM attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.

“At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.

CENTCOM added that Iran had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but had “again failed.”

“In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait. The strikes are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief,” said the ‘X’ post. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 10:03 AM IST
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Tags: ammunition-storagecoastal-surveillancecommercial-vesselscommunication-networksdrone-sitesiran strikesm-v-gfs-galaxymaritime-securitymilitary-targetsnaval-capabilitiesprecision-munitionsstrait of hormuzus-central-command

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US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM

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US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM

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US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM
US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM
US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM
US hits almost 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes: CENTCOM

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