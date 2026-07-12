Air defences dealing with missile threats from Iran: UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 12 (ANI): The UAE on Saturday (local time) said its air defences are dealing with missile threats from Iran as tensions heightened in the region.

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority advised citizens to follow the warnings and updates on official websites.

الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديـد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقــع الرسميـة. pic.twitter.com/e07cjyAliK — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 12, 2026

https://x.com/modgovae/status/2076133866046423464?s=20

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior talked about threats, and sirens were sounded there.

The Ministry of Interior said in a post on X, “The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”

The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 12, 2026

تم إطلاق صافرة الإنذار ، نرجو من المواطنين والمقيمين الهدوء والتوجه لأقرب مكان آمن ومتابعة الأخبار عبر القنوات الرسمية. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 12, 2026

In Kuwait, the Armed Forces said they were confronting hostile aerial targets.

In a post on X, the Kuwait Army said, “The Kuwaiti Armed Forces are currently confronting hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

تتصدى حالياً القوات المسلحة لأهداف جوية معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.#الجيش_الكويتي pic.twitter.com/p5o4B3Q1cG — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 12, 2026

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has raised the country’s security threat level to high for the second time this morning, urging residents to remain inside their homes or in safe places, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed it has carried out a “heavy and surprise” attack on logistics support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman, according to the IRIB state broadcaster. The IRGC’s public relations office told IRIB that the sites were “destroyed” in the attack, as cited by Al Jazeera.

The reports come as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations. (ANI)

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