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Home > Hollywood > Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration

Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/lokesh-kanagaraj-wamiqa-gabbi-starrer-dc-release-date-postponed-to-avoid-clash-with-jana-nayagan20260717232835"> <p class="title">Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer 'DC' release date postponed to avoid clash with Jana Nayagan</p> <a>

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer 'DC' release date postponed to avoid clash with Jana Nayagan

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 00:09:14 IST

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Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): Comedian and singer Kyle Gordon’s third album, ‘Kyle Gordon Is Everywhere,’ will feature narration by Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, reported Variety.

The album is set to be released on October 2 and will feature Radcliffe performing a David Attenborough-esque narration during the album’s interludes.

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The album’s first single, ‘Mr Jambo,’ is out now. Through the persona of a prototypical cringy American tourist named Barry Bergen, the song satirises Paul Simon’s ‘Graceland,’ which marks its 40th anniversary this summer. The accompanying music video, filmed in South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini, was also released Friday, reported Variety.

According to Variety, Gordon has made a name for himself through parodies that channel different personas and genres. His first album, ‘Kyle Gordon Is Great,’ features 2000s country music and pop-punk emo parodies.

“Kyle Gordon Is Wonderful,” his second album, satirises folk-pop and British rap. The upcoming third album pokes fun at nearly a dozen genres, including indie sleazepop, Disney Channel-era tween bops and late ’90s minivan rock.

“With ‘Kyle Gordon is Everywhere’, I feel like I’ve achieved my goal of creating a comprehensive, cohesive comedy album that is enjoyable as a whole piece, but also a collection of very fun, funny, and catchy pop songs,” Gordon said in a statement as quoted in Variety.

“I also feel as though I’ve finally found that perfect balance: the songs are funny without sacrificing the songwriting. Essentially, they’re a bunch of great pop songs that are also funny,” added Gordon as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 12:09 AM IST
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Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration

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Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration
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Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration
Kyle Gordon's third album to feature Daniel Radcliffe's narration

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