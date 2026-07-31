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Home > Sports > UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

Written By:
Published: July 31, 2026 20:04:05 IST

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UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

VIDEO SHOWS: BRITAIN'S FINANCE MINISTER JOHN HEALEY SPEAKING ABOUT FIFA'S PLANS TO SELL A STAKE IN THE WORLD CUP TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:04 PM IST
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UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

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UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

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