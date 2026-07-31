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Home > Hollywood > 'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

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Published: July 31, 2026 20:16:08 IST

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'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

Los Angeles [US], July 31 (ANI): ‘Spider-Man’ actor Jacob Batalon, known for essaying Peter Parker’s loyal best friend Ned Leeds, is now happily married!

According to People, the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ star got married to interior designer Veronica Leahov.

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'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

The update comes at a time after Batalon teased about nicknames in an interview with co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. As the trio discussed their nicknames, Batalon quipped, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn’t. I wish she did.”

It is worth mentioning that the actor has noticeably worn a ring during his public appearances, including various gold bands on his left-hand ring finger, most recently at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’.

On the other hand, Leahov has also quietly updated her surname on her website to “Veronica Leahov Batalon.”

In March 2025, Batalon and Leahov announced their engagement on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

“The beginning of the rest of our lives together,” the caption read, alongside pictures from the actor’s dreamy NYC proposal.

Coming to ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, the film has Tom Holland back in the Spidey suit, while Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also reprise their roles as MJ and Ned, respectively. The latest instalment sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him.

Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains.

The film, which opened in India on July 30, a day earlier than the US, has already become the biggest Hollywood opener ever in India, beating the first-day collections of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and Holland’s recent release ‘The Odyssey.’

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 61 crore on its opening day across all versions in India.

Sharing the box office numbers on X, Adarsh wrote, “‘SPIDER-MAN’ CREATES HISTORY – BLOCKBUSTER OPENING DAY – BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER EVER IN INDIA… #SpiderManBrandNewDay has rewritten the record books in India.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:16 PM IST
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Tags: hollywood newsjacob-batalonmarriage-announcementned-leedsSpider-Mantom hollandveronica-leahovZendaya

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'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

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'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov
'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov
'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov
'Spider-Man' actor Jacob Batalon marries longtime partner Veronica Leahov

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