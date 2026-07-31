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Home > BL News > Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

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Last updated: July 31, 2026 20:10:16 IST

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Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 31: The much-awaited grand finale of National Level Beauty Pageant Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 — presented by Jai Shree Jewellers and powered by Sabkhoj Informatics — was held in a grand and graceful setting at Shreegarh Resort, near Sun City on Sikar Road, Jaipur. Contestants selected from across the country took to the ramp with confidence, talent and poise, holding the audience and the jury spellbound through the evening.

When the final scores were tallied, Rishika Chaudhary walked away with the crown. Sanju Chaudhary was named First Runner-Up, followed by Aanchal Chaudhary as Second Runner-Up. Kavita Bakolia finished in third place (3rd Runner-Up), Kiyah Yadav in fourth and Monika Kumawat in fifth. Several contestants were also honoured with special sub-titles across different categories, recognising strengths that went beyond the final rankings.

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Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

The prizes on offer made the night memorable for the winner. Organisers announced that the titleholder will get the chance to act in a Punjabi music album — an opportunity extended by noted DOP and director Ravi Rana, giving Rishika a ready platform to begin her journey in the entertainment and glamour industry. Adding to the excitement, Deepak ji, owner of SRM Group and Zodia, announced from the stage that the winner would be gifted a plot as a special reward. Jai Shree Jewellers, meanwhile, presented a striking showcase of its jewellery collection and announced a gold coin for the winner — a moment the audience welcomed with a loud round of applause.

Fashion was very much at the heart of the evening. Special showcases by Satyam and the Priya & Priyanka Collection drew particular attention, with contestants pairing elegant outfits with statement jewellery for a series of confident ramp walks that earned warm appreciation from the crowd. The professional makeup for all participants was done by Makeup by Urmil, lending an extra polish that made every presentation more impactful.

Speaking at the event, founder and organiser Samrat Singh Rathore said Beauty Quest Bharat is not merely a beauty pageant but a strong platform for young talent to build an identity, grow in confidence and move ahead in the fashion and glamour industry. Congratulating the winners and contestants, he noted that the competition had pushed every participant’s personality, self-belief and stage presence to new heights.

Co-founder and producer Mahesh Kumawat echoed the sentiment, describing the platform as one dedicated to personality development, confidence, leadership and career-building for young women rather than competition alone. He said the organisation’s aim is to open better opportunities for participants at both national and international levels, and that continuous effort will go into making the platform grander and more prestigious in the years ahead.

Show director Harish Tahiliani shared that the grand finale had been designed to match the standards of international beauty pageants. Grooming, choreography, stage presence and the overall production, he said, were the result of months of consistent work by the entire team.

The smooth running of the event owed much to show manager Christy and core team members Radhika Sen, Riya Chaudhary, Pradeep Jangid, RJ Neer, Ravi Rana and Suraj Unique, each of whom played an important role behind the scenes.

Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

One of the evening’s highlights was the launch of the poster for Mrs. Beauty Quest Bharat, unveiled on stage by the dignitaries present. The new edition, dedicated to married women, drew keen interest from the audience and signalled the organisers’ intent to widen the platform and offer a fresh stage for participants in the seasons to come.

The jury panel — comprising Payal Sharma, Alisha Jain, Surabhi Joshi, Krishna Soni, Vinay Bana and Chandni Baisa — evaluated contestants on talent, personality, confidence, ramp walk and overall presentation.

The evening drew a distinguished gathering. Among those present were Ranveer Singh Parihar and Rajeev Asliwal; Jai Shree Jewellers’ Managing Director Yash Jain and Marketing Head Rimjhim Jain; Virendra Chaudhary from Green Field Marathon; Sudhanshu Agarwal of Satyam Designer Store; Deepak Sharma from Zodia; Digvijay Singh of Date Karlo; Suresh Kumawat from Chart Group; Priya Sharma and Priyanka Sharma of label Priya & Priyanka; Ranjeet Tiwari of D Sura Club; Deepak Ramnani; and Dr. Preeti Chaudhary, along with several other dignitaries.

The event was made possible by a strong line-up of partners — Presented By Jai Shree Jewellers, Powered By Sabkhoj Informatics, In Association With Zodia, Co-Powered By HKT Perfume, Official Grooming Venue Partner Elysium Eco Stay, Event By Reeti Riwaj, with Supporting Partners Jeen Mata Plywood and Veerji Malai Chaap.

The ceremony closed on a high note, with the felicitation of the winners, a grand crowning ceremony and a spirited atmosphere. Organisers expressed confidence that the next season of Beauty Quest Bharat will be even grander and more influential, carving out its own distinct identity on the national stage.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:10 PM IST
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Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

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Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur
Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur
Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur
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