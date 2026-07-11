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Home > Sports > "We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties

"We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/cricket-will-always-be-a-special-connection-new-zealand-pm-luxon-recalls-delhi-gully-cricket-experience-as-india-new-zealand-deepen-sporting-partnership20260711095201"> <p class="title">"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership</p> <a>

"Cricket will always be a special connection": New Zealand PM Luxon recalls Delhi gully cricket experience as India, New Zealand deepen sporting partnership

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Last updated: July 11, 2026 11:28:12 IST

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"We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties

Auckland [New Zealand], July 11 (ANI): Marking the centenary of sporting relations between India and New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the newly launched India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport will aggressively expand athletic cooperation far beyond cricket, using rugby and hockey as premier anchors.

Addressing the ‘Gala Lunch’ hosted in his honour by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, PM Modi highlighted that the modern sporting partnership between the two nations is rooted in a century-old historical milestone established by hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. Following the lunch, PM Modi and Prime Minister Luxon attended a high-profile sports event together in Auckland.

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“This year, we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of sports relations between the two countries. One hundred years ago, a hockey team led by Major Dhyan Chand created history by coming here, which continues to inspire our sports partnership today. On this occasion, we are organising several sports events in both countries,” PM Modi said during his address on the final leg of his multi-nation tour.

Emphasising the strategic diversification of sports diplomacy, the Prime Minister noted that tactical groundwork has already commenced to build grassroot capacities in alternative global sports, specifically citing rugby.

“To increase cooperation in other sports along with cricket, we have created a Sports Joint Action Plan. A good start has been made recently with a coaching program by New Zealand Rugby and Rugby India in Bhubaneswar,” he added.

Drawing a creative parallel between high-performance sports teamwork and bilateral statecraft, PM Modi thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the warm state hospitality, noting that mutual trust remains the definitive driver of their newly elevated Strategic Partnership.

“Prime Minister Luxon, I thank you for your friendship, your commitment, and for making my New Zealand journey memorable. Just as teamwork and trust are necessary in rugby, we too will move forward with mutual trust. We are on the same team, so we will tackle only the challenges. Thank you very much,” the PM told the gathering.

The newly signed Sports Joint Action Plan sets up a formal, practical architecture to strengthen bilateral athletic links across high-performance training paradigms, coaching, sports science, sports analytics, business-to-business sports models, and structured exchanges between national sports federations.

This sports matrix has already showcased operational results. In May, Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby collaborated to run an extensive, high-performance coaching clinic at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar under a broader inter-governmental memorandum. The two-day program saw elite coaches from New Zealand train 34 Indian coaches across foundation, development, and high-performance pathways.

Reflecting this momentum, the India-New Zealand Joint Statement noted: “The Prime Ministers welcomed celebrations to mark 100 Years of Unity Through Sport in 2026. They further welcomed the India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport, which provides a practical framework to strengthen bilateral sporting ties, including through high performance sport, coaching, sport science, participation, sport business, and exchanges between national sporting organisations.”

The historic visit–the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years–coincides with a massive structural upgrade in bilateral ties, building upon the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded earlier this year to unlock deep mutual values across trade, maritime security, education, and people-to-people bridges. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 11:28 AM IST
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Tags: aucklandChristopher Luxondhyan-chandhockey-historyindia-new-zealandjoint-action-plannarendra modinew zealandrugby-coachingsports-diplomacy

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"We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties

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"We are on the same team": PM Modi hails 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties
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