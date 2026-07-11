Meta breaks ground on first Canadian data center in Alberta, announces CAD $13 billion investment

California [US], July 11 (ANI): Meta is building its first data center in Canada with a new 1GW, AI-optimized facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta, marking the company’s 33rd data center globally.

In a recent announcement, Meta said the project will represent an investment of more than CAD $13 billion and is designed to power its AI innovations and core products used by billions worldwide.

The company expects the build to create significant local employment. Approximately 3,000 construction workers will be onsite at peak, and the facility will support more than 300 operational jobs once complete.

Beyond the data center itself, Meta is committing to local infrastructure. The company said it will invest approximately CAD $60 million in local infrastructure improvements including roads and water infrastructure. It will also launch annual Data Center Community Action Grants in the region to provide direct funding for local nonprofits.

Meta said it pays the full costs of its data centers’ energy use so consumers are not negatively impacted, and funds new and upgraded infrastructure. For Alberta, the company worked with Greenlight Limited Partnership, Altalink, Capital Power, and the Alberta Electric System Operator to plan for energy needs years in advance.

Meta stated it is fully funding new generation and grid infrastructure to support the Sturgeon County site, which it says will improve reliability across the entire Alberta grid and benefit all consumers. As with all Meta data centers, electricity use at the facility will be matched with 100% clean and renewable energy.

The company said it is designing the site to minimize water use. The Sturgeon data center will use a water-efficient closed-loop, liquid-cooled system with dry cooling, meaning there will be no operational water use in the cooling system. Water use at the site will be limited to domestic uses, fire protection safety, and equipment maintenance.

Meta also said it pays the full costs of water and wastewater service required to support its data centers, and discloses water withdrawal and energy use annually at sustainability.atmeta.com. The company has a goal to be water positive in 2030, meaning it aims to restore more water than it consumes globally where Meta has owned operations.

“We’re excited to call Sturgeon County home for our newest data center, and look forward to working with and contributing positively to the local community,” Meta said. (ANI)

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