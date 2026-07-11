FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/head-coach-tuchel-says-england-still-await-fifa-explanation-for-quansahs-two-match-ban-ahead-of-norway-clash20260711091358"> <p class="title">Head coach Tuchel says England still await FIFA explanation for Quansah's two-match ban ahead of Norway clash</p> <a>

Head coach Tuchel says England still await FIFA explanation for Quansah's two-match ban ahead of Norway clash

Written By:
Last updated: July 11, 2026 12:07:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

Miami (Florida) [US], July 11 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane has brushed aside comparisons with Norway striker Erling Haaland ahead of their blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, insisting his sole focus is guiding the Three Lions to World Cup glory rather than winning the tournament’s Golden Boot, reported Reuters.

England and Norway will face each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time) in one of the most anticipated quarter-final fixtures of the tournament. Both Kane and Haaland are among the leading scorers, with Haaland having scored seven goals so far, one more than Kane, while Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the chart with eight goals each.

You Might Be Interested In

Asked who he considered the better striker, Kane declined to draw comparisons with the Norwegian forward.

“Impossible one for me to answer. First of all, I think we’re completely different players, almost. I know we’re both senior strikers, but we play almost two different positions,” Kane told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

“I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals. I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, but I can also play as maybe the out-and-out nine,” he said.

The England skipper also praised Haaland’s performances and his goal-scoring ability.

“Erling has been incredible. Physically, he’s a machine; he’s a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and obviously his goal-scoring record speaks for itself,” Kane said.

“I respect him a lot as a player, as a fellow professional. Obviously, hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performances over these recent years speak for themselves. He’s a fantastic player,” he added.

Despite being in contention for the Golden Boot, the 32-year-old striker said winning the World Cup with England would be a far greater achievement than any individual award.

“My main goal is to win the World Cup with England, not the Golden Boot,” Kane said, according to Reuters.

“But I also know I’m the goalscorer. I’m the number nine. So if I’m scoring goals, it’s obviously going to help the team,” he added.

Saturday’s match will also see Kane equal Wayne Rooney’s record of 120 appearances as England’s most-capped outfield player.

“Obviously, extremely proud to reach the same caps as ‘Wazza’, one of England’s greatest ever players,” Kane said.

“I don’t like to look too far ahead into the future. I like to take maybe a month at a time or six weeks at a time, and kind of set myself small targets throughout the season. Obviously, this season has gone very well on that front, but important games to play still. So I think that’s what keeps me kind of hungry,” he added.

England head into the contest after a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men. Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as Thomas Tuchel’s side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time.

Norway, meanwhile, created history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight for the first time, with Haaland scoring both goals in a memorable victory.

England manager Thomas Tuchel reserved high praise for his captain ahead of the knockout clash.

“We speak about him in every match because he decides all the matches for us,” Tuchel said.

“He’s our leader; he leads by example. He’s in the shape of his life and at the highest peak of his career. He has the mindset of a team player. He’s ready to lead by example and to push everybody, always ready to take responsibility, always ready to perform and help us. It’s a privilege to have him as captain, a privilege to be his coach,” he added.

While England carry a dominant 7-2 head-to-head advantage over Norway and have not conceded a goal to the Scandinavians in their last four meetings, Stale Solbakken’s side arrive in Miami full of confidence after eliminating Brazil and scoring 12 goals in five matches.

The winners of Saturday’s contest will advance to the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face either defending champions Argentina or Switzerland. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 11, 2026 12:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: englandengland-vs-norwayErling HaalandFIFA World Cup 2026Golden Bootharry-kaneKylian Mbappelionel messinorwaystale-solbakkenthomas-tuchelWayne Rooney

RELATED News

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Russian model goes viral with striking likeness to Norway's Erling Haaland

Soccer-SoFi Stadium's World Cup run boosts confidence ahead of Super Bowl, LA Olympics

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase
FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane plays down Haaland rivalry, puts England's WC dream above Golden Boot chase

QUICK LINKS