"We were outplayed": Sciver-Brunt reflects on England's T20 WC Final loss to Australia

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted that her side was outplayed by a “classy” Australian side in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, acknowledging that the opposition’s experience in high-pressure matches made the difference.

The England captain said she would have preferred to bowl first after winning the toss, suggesting that her side fell short of a par score on a surface where it was difficult to build momentum with the bat. She added that Australia’s bowlers executed their plans better under pressure and consistently hit the right areas at key moments.

Sciver-Brunt also felt England were left with too much to do in the bowling innings, noting that Australia’s depth and powerful batting line-up made it difficult to sustain pressure without taking regular wickets. She reserved special praise for Beth Mooney, calling her innings “brilliant” in guiding Australia to victory.

Despite the defeat, the skipper said England have “so much to be proud of”, highlighting the team’s preparation, unity and performances throughout the tournament. She praised the squad’s energy and said every player contributed at different stages of the campaign.

Reflecting on the final, she described the loss as “tough to take” but expressed confidence that England will return stronger. She also thanked the fans, calling it a privilege to represent her country in front of a passionate home crowd at Lord’s.

“We were outplayed today by a classy Australian side. You saw their experience in a huge final. I would have won the toss and elected to bowl. We were short of a par score on that wicket. It felt tricky to gain momentum with the bat. When the pressure is on, their bowlers hit their mark. We left it too late in our bowling innings. Bethney played a brilliant innings. They have a powerful lineup, and you know you have to take regular wickets. They have got great depth in their batting line-up. Makes it difficult for bowling line-ups,” Sciver-Brunt said after the match.

“We have so much to be proud of. We have done so much work pre-tournament, and the energy throughout the group was awesome. We have played great cricket, everyone has done their bit, and we have celebrated everyone’s success. It is a tough one to take, but we will be back. It is such a privilege to play for our country and in front of some great people,” she added.

Australia added another golden chapter to their rich World Cup history as they captured the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday. In front of a 28,000-plus record crowd at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, Australia ended England’s perfect record at home World Cups with a seven-wicket win in the final.

Australia wrapped up their invincible run at the tournament in style, overhauling England’s total of 150/4 to register the highest successful run chase at a Women’s T20 World Cup final. (ANI)

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