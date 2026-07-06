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Home > World > "1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/mentally-unstable-makes-silly-comments-india-slams-pakistan-defence-minister-khawaja-asif-over-remarks-on-pm-modi20260706021957"> <p class="title">"Mentally unstable, makes silly comments": India slams Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over remarks on PM Modi</p> <a>

"Mentally unstable, makes silly comments": India slams Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over remarks on PM Modi

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 03:08:11 IST

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"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) cited India as one of Israel’s strongest supporters while rejecting US Vice President JD Vance’s remark that Israel should avoid criticising its “only powerful ally”, the United States.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Israel enjoys “tremendous” support from India.

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“I respect JD Vance, and we have a very good relationship, but it doesn’t mean that I agree with everything that he says. Donald Trump is the greatest friend we ever had in the White House, and I stand by that completely,” he said.

Netanyahu then pointed to India’s support for Israel.

“We have some other friends, like a small country called India. You know it has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there. You know, I have this Facebook thing, and I’m just flooded by the overwhelming support there,” he said.

He also highlighted that Israel enjoys backing from several other countries despite criticism on social media and in sections of the international media.

“Many leaders call me up and say, ‘Hey look, I’ve got this problem with public opinion, but I want you to know we respect you, and can we make some deals, and can you teach us some of the things that your military does, and can we have some of your AI and cyber expertise?'” Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel remains a global leader in technology.

“You know Israel is the number two country in cyber in the world, and our technology is so good. So the relations are not quite as they appear, and we have many, many friends,” he said.

Netanyahu’s remarks came in response to comments made by Vance last month during a White House briefing, when he urged Israel to respect ongoing US-Iran peace talks.

“If I was in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance had said while responding to reports that Israeli leaders were unhappy with the US-Iran agreement and had criticised US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, according to Axios report, Trump had said Netanyahu requested a meeting at the White House that could take place after the US President returns from the NATO summit.

Trump said that the two leaders would meet soon after speaking over the phone, although Israeli officials indicated the visit may be scheduled for the following week because of Trump’s travel commitments.

The proposed meeting comes amid reported differences between Trump and Netanyahu over Iran, Lebanon and broader regional security issues. Despite those differences, the two leaders have agreed to meet in Washington as Israel prepares for its October elections. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 3:08 AM IST
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"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

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"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

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"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark
"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark
"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark
"1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there": Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

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