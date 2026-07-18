"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-marc-cucurella-vows-to-retire-from-spain-duty-get-coach-tattoo-if-la-roja-wins-title20260718144435"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Marc Cucurella vows to retire from Spain duty, get coach tattoo if La Roja wins title</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Marc Cucurella vows to retire from Spain duty, get coach tattoo if La Roja wins title

Written By:
Last updated: July 18, 2026 16:24:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kapil Dev on Saturday said Rohit Sharma’s retirement, whenever it comes, should be celebrated. He added that the Indian skipper has brought immense joy to cricket fans over the years.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Kapil Dev Sunil Gupta Super Speciality Hospital, Kapil responded to speculation that Rohit’s ODI at Lord’s could be his final international appearance.

You Might Be Interested In

“No, let’s say happy. Why sad? He has given us so much happiness over the years. Everybody has to go. Sunil Gavaskar gone, Rahul gone, Anil Kumble gone, Sachin gone. Everybody has to go,” Kapil told ANI.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said fans should celebrate Rohit’s achievements instead of feeling sad about his departure.

“So when he goes, we should celebrate his life. What a happiness, how much entertainment he has given to the country, not only to the country, but also around the world. We should be happy, why sad?” he said.

Expressing his best wishes, Kapil hoped Rohit would bow out in style.

“Yes, he has to go one day. I hope if he’s going, he should get a hundred and go,” he added.

The 39-year-old made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, and has already stepped away from both the T20I and Test formats.

The retirement chatter gathered momentum during the ongoing England series, where Rohit has struggled for runs. The veteran opener has managed scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs and has scored 241 runs in eight matches this year at an average of 30.12, with a highest score of 79. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 4:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsIndian Cricketkapil devRetirementrohit sharma

RELATED News

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu to lead India as flag bearer, Lovlina Borgohain named baton bearer

Messi responds to iconic photo with baby Lamine

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final WC training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

Pogacar rides to solo win on Tour de France stage 14 to increase overall lead

"A proud moment for Indian sports": Trupti Murgunde welcomes BWF World Championships' return to India after 17 years

LATEST NEWS

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Musk's SpaceX in talks to supply the Pentagon with computing power, WSJ reports

A Grand New Beginning: Rahil Azam's Shiddat Unveiled by Rajan Shahi and Rupali Ganguly

WRAPUP 7-US says military personnel killed in Jordan as Iran's leader issues warning

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Inaugurates Indoor Sports Complex in Tiruchuli

UPDATE 1-Golf-DeChambeau penalty 'clear cut' says R&A chief, no sympathy from McIlroy

France blocks access to Polymarket website

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement
"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement
"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement
"Why sad?": Kapil Dev reacts to speculation over Rohit Sharma's retirement

QUICK LINKS