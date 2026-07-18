"The things we do for love…": Benny Blanco opens up about fear of flying as he travels by boat to meet Selena Gomez

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco has revealed that he is travelling across the Atlantic by boat to visit his wife, Selena Gomez, in London, saying his long-standing fear of flying led him to choose the sea route instead.

Blanco shared the update in a social media video, showing himself aboard a ship in the middle of the ocean.

The video featured on-screen text that read, “POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying.”

He captioned the post, “the things we do for love,” with Sam Cooke’s ‘Nothing Can Change This Love’ playing in the background.

Gomez has been in London since May filming Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’. She has regularly shared updates from the set on Instagram, including a post about her “first week in London.”

The couple have also acknowledged the distance publicly during Gomez’s stay in the UK.

On June 10, the singer posted several photos with Blanco on Instagram and wrote, “distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb.”

Blanco has previously spoken about his fear of flying. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2024, he recalled taking a boat to Europe while working with Ed Sheeran on the Grammy-winning singer’s Divide album.

“I don’t fly,” Blanco said, adding, “I took a boat to Europe. I literally take the Titanic to Europe. It’s the same boat when you’re on the boat, like day three, they’re like, ‘This is where the Titanic sank.’ And you’re just in the middle of no where,” as quoted by People magazine.

He also shared a light-hearted memory from the trip, saying, “Me and Ed Sheeran watched Titanic in bed cuddling on the fourth night. I swear.”

Blanco and Gomez married on September 27, 2025.

Alongside his transatlantic journey, Blanco is also preparing for the release of his new album, Hermoso, which is scheduled to arrive on August 14.

He recently released the album’s latest single, “Joven y Salvaje,” in collaboration with Bb trickz. (ANI)

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