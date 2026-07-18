Ron Howard recalls "intense" filming of 'The Shootist' amid John Wayne-Don Siegel feud, says experience shaped his directing style

Los Angeles [US], July 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor Ron Howard has opened up about the “intense” atmosphere on the set of the 1976 Western ‘The Shootist’, recalling the long-running feud between legendary actor John Wayne and director Don Siegel during the making of the film, according to People.

Speaking on the ‘Talking Pictures’ podcast with Ben Mankiewicz, Howard reflected on his experience working on what became Wayne’s final film, saying the production taught him valuable lessons about filmmaking and leadership despite the tension on set.

Howard praised the film and Siegel’s direction, saying, ‘The Shootist’ still holds up well. It’s paced slowly, deliberately, but it builds beautifully. The acting is good. Don Siegel was a very strong director. I really went to school on Don Siegel there. That was just great, and learned so much from him.”

However, he added that the experience was often uncomfortable because “Wayne and Siegel were feuding. They did not get along.”

Howard said he managed to maintain good relationships with both men individually. At the time, the then-22-year-old actor was studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California and frequently spoke with Siegel about directing, while Wayne appreciated his professionalism.

“I also had the guts to sort of say, ‘Hey, do you want to run lines?’ No one really would talk to him in between setups. It was John Wayne. It was Duke,” Howard recalled, adding that the veteran actor agreed and the two rehearsed their dialogue together, according to People.

Howard said he found it fascinating to watch Wayne shape his performances, but also frequently heard about the actor’s frustrations with Siegel.

“Throughout the process, I’d get an earful about his dissatisfaction with Don Siegel and the way he was shooting it,” Howard said.

He also recalled advice Siegel gave him about handling conflicts between directors and major stars.

“Siegel told me… ‘After about two weeks, if you’re the director and it’s you or the star, you’re gone. They can’t afford to go back and reshoot. I don’t care how much they love what you’re doing. You’re gone. And I like this script, and I like this movie, and I’m going to ride it out.’ I think John Wayne felt the same way,” Howard said, according to People.

Looking back, Howard said the director could have done more to ease tensions.

“It was pretty intense, but I remember saying, there’s a better way to deal with even superstars than this,” he said.

The filmmaker added that the experience influenced the collaborative approach he later adopted on his own productions.

“I felt that the key was that a lot of things were allowed to fester for a long period of time. The strategy that I’ve followed over the years is that when there’s a difference of opinion, go right into it. You don’t have to make it a fight, but you’re there to achieve something together and talk it through,” Howard explained, according to People.

He also recalled one incident that further aggravated the relationship between Wayne and Siegel. According to Howard, Wayne was upset over comments Siegel made in an interview with a Carson City newspaper.

“I’m walking to the set with John Wayne, and he’s holding the Carson City newspaper. And he says, ‘Why the…did he have to say that?'” Howard recalled.

The quote that angered Wayne was Siegel’s remark: “They say John Wayne eats directors for breakfast. If he takes a bite out of me, he’s going to get indigestion.”

“It upset Duke, and it just got worse,” Howard said.

Despite the conflict, Howard said he remained grateful for the opportunity to work with both men.

“Siegel made a really good film, and I learned a lot from him. On the other hand, there were some days where he and John Wayne were really at loggerheads,” he said. (ANI)

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