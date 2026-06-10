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Home > Sports > Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Shrachi Rarh Tigers

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/ridhima-looks-to-continue-dominance-as-7th-leg-of-wpgt-tees-off-in-mysuru20260609205343"> <p class="title">Ridhima looks to continue dominance as 7th Leg of WPGT tees off in Mysuru</p> <a>

Ridhima looks to continue dominance as 7th Leg of WPGT tees off in Mysuru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 10, 2026 01:51:13 IST

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Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Women’s Bengal T20 League witnessed another power-packed action day on Tuesday as Murshidabad Kueens and Medinipur Wizards picked up important victories at the JU Salt Lake Stadium.

According to a press release, Murshidabad Kueens delivered a complete team performance to defeat Novus Royals Purulia by 50 runs. After being put in to bat, the Kueens built their innings steadily before accelerating to post a tournament-best 160/4.

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Kashish Agarwal top-scored with 43, while captain Tanushree Sarkar played a crucial knock of 39, and Jahanbi Raj Paswan added a valuable 24. The finishing touches were provided by Prativa Rana, whose unbeaten cameo of 21 came at a blistering strike rate and helped Murshidabad finish strongly. Chandrima Biswas, Diya Nandi and Supriti Roy were among the wickets for Purulia.

The chase became difficult for Novus Royals Purulia after the early dismissal of skipper Dhara Gujjar. Murshidabad’s bowlers kept the pressure on throughout, striking at regular intervals. Toriya Singha Roy stood tall with an unbeaten half-century, scoring 50 off 37 balls. However, as per the release, her effort was not enough as Novus Royals Purulia fell short of the target. Jahanbi Raj Paswan delivered an excellent all-round performance with figures of 2/16, while Sinjini Sarkar and Sanaya Mondal also picked up wickets.

The day’s second match saw Medinipur Wizards make the most of a rain-affected contest to register an eight-wicket win over Shrachi Rarh Tigers via the DLS method.

Shrachi Rarh Tigers started well through the in-form Bristi Maji, who scored 29 off 19 deliveries, but struggled to maintain momentum after her departure. Skipper Piyali Ghosh held the innings together with 31 as the Tigers were bowled out for 102 in 18.4 overs. The Wizards’ spin trio of Salma Khatoon, Rupa Dutta and Soumi Roy shared six wickets between them to keep the scoring under control, the release said.

Rain after the first innings revised the target to 88 in 16 overs, but the Wizards approached the chase confidently. Sweta Singh set the tone with 38 runs, while Adrija Sarkar remained composed at the other end with an unbeaten 30. Their efforts ensured Medinipur Wizards reached the target within 14.1 overs, sealing a comfortable victory with eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 10, 2026 1:51 AM IST
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Tags: medinipur-wizardsmurshidabad-kueenswomens-bengal-t20womens-bengal-t20-league

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Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Shrachi Rarh Tigers
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Women's Bengal T20 League: Paswan leads Murshidabad Kueens' charge, Medinipur Wizards cruise past Shrachi Rarh Tigers
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