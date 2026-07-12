10th Anniversary of South China Sea Ruling: 14 nations, EU reaffirm 2016 Arbitral Award as "legally binding"

Manila [Philippines]/ Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): A coalition of 14 countries, including the US and Japan have affirmed the 2016 international arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea and described them as having “no legal basis.”

July 12 marks the tenth anniversary of the award issued by the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under Annex VII to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) concerning the South China Sea.

The joint statement was released on Sunday by Japan, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Philippines, Romania, Slovenia, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

It reiterated their commitment to “a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and rules-based.”

The countries said the July 12, 2016 decision of the arbitral tribunal remains “final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines” on the maritime entitlements and claims covered by the case.

The countries reaffirmed the Arbitral Tribunal’s decision that “there is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, including those based on ‘historic rights.'”

“We underscore the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as other internationally lawful uses of the sea, as reflected in UNCLOS,” the statement read.

The signatories also expressed strong opposition to “any destabilizing or unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region.”

They also opposed the use of coast guard, military and maritime militia vessels “to harass, obstruct, or intimidate lawful operations by other States at sea or in the air,” warning that such actions endanger personnel and fishermen and undermine regional peace and security.

The 14 countries urged parties to abide by the 2016 arbitral award and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue and other lawful mechanisms consistent with international law.

They also reiterated support for ASEAN’s vision of the South China Sea as “a sea of peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity driven by vibrant lawful commerce.”

The European Union also on Sunday called on called on parties involved in the South China Sea dispute to fully implement the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling

In a statement issued by the EU High Representative on behalf of the bloc, the European Union said the July 12, 2016 arbitral award remains “final and legally binding” on the Philippines and China and “must be respected and fully implemented by the parties involved.”

China has consistently rejected the decision and has refused to recognize the ruling despite repeated calls from the Philippines and its international partners to comply with the award.

“China has stated repeatedly that the so-called award on the South China Sea arbitration is illegal, invalid, and has no binding force, and China neither accepts nor recognizes it, nor will it accept any claims or actions predicated on the so-called award” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday as per the Global Times.

Mao said that the formulation of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) is an important step to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and represents an important consensus between China and ASEAN countries.

On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague issued a unanimous decision in the case filed by the Philippines against China.

The ruling was a landmark because it was the first time an international tribunal had ruled on the legal validity of maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The most significant part of the ruling concerned China’s “Nine-Dash Line,” a map-based claim covering roughly 80 per cent of the South China Sea. China argued it had “historic rights” to the resources within this line.

The Tribunal concluded that there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources within the sea areas falling within the ‘nine-dash line.’ It ruled that any such rights were extinguished if they were incompatible with the maritime zones established by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

As per Xinhua commentary, Beijing has vehemently rejected the 2016 Arbitral Award, labelling it a “poisoned legacy” and a “cynical parody of justice” that lacks any legal legitimacy. China maintains that the award is “null and void,” asserting that the tribunal was formed through a politically manipulated process that violated the principle of state consent and exceeded its legal jurisdiction. Beijing further accused the Philippines of acting in “bad faith” by unilaterally initiating the arbitration, thereby breaching the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties and prior bilateral agreements to resolve disputes through direct negotiation.

Furthermore, as per the Xinhua report, China contended that the ruling has been weaponized by “external powers” to contain its development and has only served to fuel confrontational behaviour. Beijing argued that the award has emboldened Philippine “provocations,” including maritime incursions and illegal construction, which have harmed regional stability and marine ecology. Reaffirming its stance, China urged Manila to cast aside this “absurd political manipulation” and return to the track of bilateral dialogue, stating that no such ruling would ever undermine its territorial sovereignty or maritime interests in the South China Sea.

The Philippines holds the rotational chairmanship this year of the 11-member ASEAN. (ANI)

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