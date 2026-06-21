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Home > World > "An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral

"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/stop-lebanon-proxies-or-us-will-hit-very-hard-again-trump-warns-iran-amid-peace-talks-in-switzerland20260621201736"> <p class="title">Stop Lebanon proxies or US will hit "very hard again", Trump warns Iran amid peace talks in Switzerland</p> <a>

Stop Lebanon proxies or US will hit "very hard again", Trump warns Iran amid peace talks in Switzerland

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 21:09:12 IST

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"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday generated significant online traction after making a light-hearted reference to two “very, very important” Indian and Pakistani people in his life – his wife Usha Vance and Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir, on the sidelines of the US-Iran diplomatic deliberations in Switzerland.

Addressing the media at the alpine resort of Burgenstock following sessions with Iranian officials aimed at establishing a durable regional settlement, Vance detailed a personal anecdote regarding his interactions with the Pakistani leadership in Islamabad.

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“Since Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed us with the (Pakistani) Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life. An Indian and a Pakistani. The Indian is my wife, and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir,” Vance remarked.

The comments were delivered in the presence of Sharif and Munir, who travelled to the Swiss venue to attend the peace talks, which are being mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

Vance further commented on his extensive communication with Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir over the preceding quarter, emphasising the frequency of their engagements during the diplomatic process.

“I have probably talked to Munir more than I have talked to anyone else over the last three months. We would not have been here without his statesmanship and military leadership. He has shown himself to be a great diplomat,” Vance noted.

The Vice President’s observations rapidly went viral across social media platforms, drawing renewed focus towards his frequent public references to his wife, Usha Vance, whose parents immigrated to the United States from the Indian state Andhra Pradesh. The remarks also recalled his prior commentary regarding the Pakistani leadership’s role in the diplomatic track.

During the initial round of US-Iran negotiations in April, which ultimately collapsed after a gruelling 21-hour session, Vance had described Munir and Sharif as “incredible hosts” and “incredible statesmen” for establishing a communication bridge between Washington and Tehran after decades of diplomatic estrangement.

At the time, the Vice President had maintained that the operational failures of the initial round did not stem from the mediators, asserting that Pakistani Army chief Asim Munir and his administrative team “did an amazing job” attempting to facilitate a bilateral understanding.

Vance has frequently shared personal details regarding his 12-year interfaith marriage. In a recent podcast appearance, Vance recounted telling his mother that Usha was Indian, to which his mother reportedly enquired, “Which tribe?” according to his account. Vance stated that the query stemmed from a general lack of cultural exposure rather than malicious intent.

The couple originally met in 2010 during their time at Yale Law School before solemnising their marriage in 2014 through an interfaith ceremony that incorporated Hindu rituals. The couple share three children, with a fourth expected in the near future.

Their domestic dynamic has previously been the subject of public discourse. Last year, Vance triggered widespread debate after expressing a hope that his Hindu spouse might eventually adopt Christianity, following his own conversion to Catholicism in 2019. The commentary faced pushback from sections of the Indian-American community, who characterised the stance as insensitive towards Hindu traditions.

Usha Vance subsequently sought to clarify the context of the public remarks, downplaying assertions of marital friction over religious practices.

“It’s not like he’s proselytising to me every day. I am not Catholic, and I do not intend to convert or anything like that,” she stated. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 9:09 PM IST
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"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral

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"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral

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"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral
"An Indian and a Pakistani" are the most important people in my life: Vance's joke after Iran talks goes viral
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