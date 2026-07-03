FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By:
Last updated: July 3, 2026 09:26:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will decide on his international future only after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, dismissing speculation over his retirement following Portugal’s victory over Croatia, according to FOX Sports.

Speaking after Portugal’s thrilling 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32 on Thursday (local time), Ronaldo said he was focused solely on the tournament and would take a decision on his future only after Portugal’s campaign comes to an end.

You Might Be Interested In

“I don’t make reckless decisions,” Ronaldo said after Portugal’s win over Croatia on Thursday (local time), as quoted by FOX Sports

“I will decide after the tournament, not now,” the 41-year-old great added.

During the clash, Ronaldo etched his name into the history books by becoming the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The 41-year-old reached the milestone at the age of 41 years and 147 days, surpassing the previous record for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout fixture.

Interestingly, it is also the first-ever goal in Knockout matches for Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo, who is featuring in his record sixth FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded Portugal a spot-kick, cancelling out Ivan Perisic’s opener for Croatia and bringing Roberto Martinez’s side level.

The legendary footballer was also named Player of the Match for his superb performance throughout the match.

Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez’s side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric’s potential World Cup career. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 9:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Portugal squad greeted by crowds in Toronto after dramatic win over Croatia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

A white gown is wheeled past media camped outside arena expected to host Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future
FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future
FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future
FIFA World Cup 2026: "I don't make reckless decisions," says Ronaldo on Portugal future

QUICK LINKS