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Home > Hollywood > Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

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Published: July 3, 2026 08:45:06 IST

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s much-anticipated wedding festivities have already started, with several celebrity friends spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden for the couple’s rehearsal dinner, according to People.

Guests, including Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, arrived at the venue, dressed in sequined and jewel-tone outfits for the occasion.

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Antonoff, 42, was photographed heading into the venue in a suit, accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, who wore a pink feathered dress and heels. Antonoff has been one of Swift’s closest musical collaborators since 2013, having co-written and produced several of her hit songs across albums, including “Folklore” and “Midnights.” Dunham, his former girlfriend, is also known to be a longtime friend of the singer.

Jones, another guest at the dinner, has known Kelce since childhood, having grown up together in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, when Kelce was around six years old and Jones was four.

Former NFL player and sports commentator Olsen, who appeared on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason earlier this year, had jokingly suggested that his own presence would be essential to making the wedding celebrations memorable, citing the energy and camaraderie he could bring to the event, according to People.

Ahead of the festivities, sources told People magazine that Madison Square Garden had been completely transformed in the days leading up to the celebrations. Trucks were seen outside the arena on June 29, with workers unloading equipment, grass and decorations, including boxes labelled “Garden Party” and “Mirror Ball.” A source noted they had never seen the venue look so different before.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

The New York Times had earlier reported that Swift rented the iconic venue for a multi-day event, with a City Hall representative confirming that a permit was filed to shut down the surrounding area. According to the report, the couple’s plans included a smaller gathering of about 100 guests on July 2 and a larger celebration with around 1,000 attendees on July 3.

Ahead of the celebrations, a representative for Swift confirmed that the couple had donated 26 million dollars to various charitable organisations, including City Harvest, Food Bank for New York City, New York Cares, Feeding America, ASPCA, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and several children’s hospitals and food banks across New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Kansas City and Rhode Island, among others, according to People.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025, nearly two years after publicly confirming their relationship in October 2023. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, the couple had jokingly written that “your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 8:45 AM IST
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Tags: abigail-andersoncelebrity guestscharissa-thompsonerin-andrewsgreg-olsenjack-antonoffmadison-square-gardenrehearsal-dinnerTaylor SwiftTravis Kelcewedding

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding festivities: Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Greg Olsen arrive at MSG rehearsal dinner

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