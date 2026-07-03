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Home > World > Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report

Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/india-japan-reaffirm-strong-quad-commitment-move-to-set-up-new-dialogue-with-philippines20260703082552"> <p class="title">India, Japan reaffirm strong Quad commitment, move to set up new dialogue with Philippines</p> <a>

India, Japan reaffirm strong Quad commitment, move to set up new dialogue with Philippines

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 08:51:11 IST

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Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): A 42-year-old man carrying a Tibetan flag died after setting himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday evening in an apparent act of protest, the NY Post reported.

The individual was identified by a friend as Lobga Rangzen, who had reportedly been residing in the United States for around two decades. The incident took place at approximately 7 pm near East 43rd Street and First Avenue in New York City.

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According to the NY Post, Rangzen became engulfed in flames as passing vehicles honked their horns in response to the scene before collapsing to the ground, where two first responders doused the flames with fire extinguishers roughly 15 seconds later.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed that Rangzen was subsequently rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NY Post reported that the Tibetan flag remained at the location about an hour after the incident, while police investigators cordoned off and examined the area.

Officers at the scene were observed carrying documents, including a sheet of paper that displayed the slogan “CHINA OUT OF TIBET” — a phrase widely connected to the Tibetan Independence Movement and the contemporary “Free Tibet” movement.

Historical data show that since March 2009, more than 150 individuals have been documented to have self-immolated within Tibet to demonstrate against what they describe as “Chinese occupation.”

The broader movement campaigns for the restoration of sovereignty to the Tibet Autonomous Region, aiming for the return of authority to the Dalai Lama, who serves as the highest spiritual leader within Tibetan Buddhism.

According to details available on the official website of the campaign group Free Tibet, “Many of the protesters have shouted slogans while on fire, including calling for the Dalai Lama’s long life and his return to Tibet, for the Panchen Lama to be freed, and for human rights and freedom in Tibet.”

The organisation further states on its digital platform that “Severe punishments are handed out to those accused of assisting or encouraging the protesters or sharing information abroad.”

The ongoing political movement disputes the integration of the region into China, an action that followed the signing of the Seventeen Point Agreement in May 1951. The historical accord was intended to facilitate a peaceful transition during the deployment of the People’s Liberation Army into the territory.

During the 1990s, the political cause achieved heightened global awareness through the organisation of the “Tibetan Freedom Concerts” across the United States, which saw performances from major international music groups, including U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Rage Against the Machine.

Before the Chinese Communist Party established control during the Republic of China era, Tibet operated with de facto autonomy and preserved its own independent administrative systems. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report

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Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report
Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report
Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report
Tibetan protester dies after setting himself on fire outside UN headquarters in New York City: Report

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