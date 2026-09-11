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Home > World > BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

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Published: September 11, 2026 16:02:13 IST

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BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

Sept 11 (Reuters) – HKEX: * BLACK ROCK'S LONG POSITION IN H SHARES OF JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY INCREASES TO 6.18% ON SEPT 8 FROM 5.61% Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 4:02 PM IST
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BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

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BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

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BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX
BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX
BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX
BRIEF-Black Rock's Long Position In H Shares Of Jiangsu Expressway Increases To 6.18% – HKEX

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