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Home > World > BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T

BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T

BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T

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Published: October 9, 2026 14:50:16 IST

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BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T

Oct 9 (Reuters) – Pls Plantations Bhd: * SEPT FRESH FRUIT BUNCHES PRODUCTION 12,798.82 M/T Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 2:50 PM IST
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BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T

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BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T
BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T
BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T
BRIEF-PLS Plantations Posts Sept Fresh Fruit Bunches Production Of 12,798.82 M/T

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