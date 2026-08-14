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Home > World > BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

Written By:
Published: August 14, 2026 22:55:09 IST

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BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

Aug 14 (Reuters) – Raimon Land PCL: * APPOINTS WORAKRIT JONGKASEMSOOK AS CEO EFFECTIVE 17 AUGUST 2026 Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 10:55 PM IST
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BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

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BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

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BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO
BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO
BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO
BRIEF-Raimon Land Appoints Worakrit Jongkasemsook As CEO

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