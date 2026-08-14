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Home > Hollywood > 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/navroz-symbolises-new-beginnings-and-renewed-hope-president-murmu-extends-greetings-on-parsi-new-year20260814223009"> <p class="title">"Navroz symbolises new beginnings and renewed hope": President Murmu extends greetings on Parsi New Year</p> <a>

"Navroz symbolises new beginnings and renewed hope": President Murmu extends greetings on Parsi New Year

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 22:38:13 IST

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'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2

Washington DC [US], August 14 (ANI): ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ is set to release on Disney+ on September 2 after garnering a massive collection at the box office, which was released earlier this year.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his apprentice, Grogu, as they’re recruited by officer Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) to aid the New Republic. The unlikely duo must rescue the heir to Jabba the Hutt, Rotta the Hutt (voiced by ‘The Bear’s’ Jeremy Allen White), in order to track down an Imperial leader.

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The official Star Wars handle shared the announcement on their X handle on Friday. They wrote, “The galaxy’s favourite duo is bringing the adventure home. Stream Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on @DisneyPlus. September 2.”

According to the Variety, the cast also features Martin Scorsese, who makes a guest appearance as fry cook Hugo Durant. This isn’t his first time working with the franchise, though, as the filmmaker also held a brief role in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ as cook Rio Durant.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ takes place after ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 and ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1, both Disney+ original series. The film cost 165 million USD to produce and earned 102 million USD through its Memorial Day weekend opening.

Mando is voiced by Pascal, though much of the physical work is done by stunt performers Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne. Favreau co-wrote the film alongside Dave Filoni, who was promoted to president of Lucasfilm earlier this year following Kathleen Kennedy’s departure.

This is the first ‘Star Wars’ movie since ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ in 2019, which earned 1 billion USD globally. Next up for the franchise is “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will premiere May 28, 2027, and star Ryan Gosling with Shawn Levy directing. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 10:38 PM IST
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'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2

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'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2
'The Mandalorian and Grogu' to arrive on OTT platform, to stream from September 2

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