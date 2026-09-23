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Home > World > BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

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Published: September 23, 2026 14:09:14 IST

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BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

Sept 23 (Reuters) – Syncona Ltd: * SABA CAPITAL HOLDS 16.4% VOTING RIGHTS IN SYNCONA AS OF 21-SEPT-2026 – FILING Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

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BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

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BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21
BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21
BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21
BRIEF-Saba Capital Holds 16.4% Voting Rights In Syncona As Of Sept 21

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