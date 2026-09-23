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Home > NX News > Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment

Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment

Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment

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Last updated: September 23, 2026 13:51:09 IST

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Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment

New Delhi [India], September 23: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has submitted clarifications to the stock exchanges regarding its proposed preferential issue of 2,28,30,902 equity shares and 5,69,15,380 equity warrants.

In a filing dated September 22, 2026, the company said the clarifications were made in response to observations received from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) concerning the notice and explanatory statement for its proposed Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).

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According to the filing, Apollo Micro Systems has incorporated the required clarifications and corrections in the relevant disclosures. The company has also submitted an updated table detailing the pre- and post-issue shareholding of the proposed allottees.

The proposed allotment includes both non-promoter and promoter-group participants. Among the listed proposed allottees are Nautilus Private Capital Ltd, Maestro Emerging Fund PCC, Robust Knights Fund PCC, M7 Global Fund PCC and Tata Business Cycle Fund.

The disclosure also lists promoter-group entities Chanakya Reddy Baddam and Kanishka Reddy Baddam, each proposed to hold 2,14,50,600 shares after the proposed allotment, representing 4.809% each of the post-issue shareholding.

The filing was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 1:51 PM IST
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Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment

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Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment
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Apollo Micro Systems Responds to NSE Observations on Proposed Preferential Allotment
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