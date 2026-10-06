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Home > Hollywood > ‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season

‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/sylvester-stallone-led-tulsa-king-renewed-for-5th-season16020261006103727"> <p class="title">Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season </p> <a>

Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

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Last updated: October 6, 2026 11:42:11 IST

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‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season

Los Angeles [US], October 6 (ANI): ‘Imperfect Women’ is set to return for Season 2 on Apple TV.

Season 1 star Kerry Washington will reprise her lead role in the second season, according to Deadline. 

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Imperfect Women, based on Araminta Hall’s novel, revolved around best friends Eleanor and Mary (Elisabeth Moss) as they tried to solve the murder of the third member of their friends group, Nancy (Kate Mara), seen in flashbacks.

 
 
 
 
 
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With no second “Imperfect Women” book to draw from, Season 2 will move beyond the source material and follow an original story developed by series creators Annie Weisman and Justin Hillian.

The pair will also serve as co-showrunners for the new season, which will shift the action away from Los Angeles, the setting of Season 1.

In Season 2, Eleanor (Washington) returns to her hometown roots in the affluent black enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, only to find that beneath its idyllic surface, lie secrets and scandals that threaten to upend everything she thought she knew about her past.”

Imperfect Women is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. The second season is created, co-showrun and executive produced by Weisman and Hillian, and executive produced by Washington for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures are executive producers alongside author Hall. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 11:42 AM IST
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‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season

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‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season
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‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season

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