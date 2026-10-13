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Home > World > BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities

BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities

BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities

Written By:
Published: October 13, 2026 17:12:13 IST

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BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities

Oct 13 (Reuters) – Urban Company Limited: * BOARD TO CONSIDER FUND RAISING VIA EQUITY OR CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 5:12 PM IST
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BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities

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BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities
BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities
BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities
BRIEF-Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raising Via Equity Or Convertible Securities

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