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Home > World > BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

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Published: August 12, 2026 23:22:04 IST

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BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

Aug 12 (Reuters) – HKEX: * XIAOMI BOUGHT BACK 1.9 MILLION TYPE B SHARES FOR HK$49.9 MILLION ON AUG 12 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 11:22 PM IST
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BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

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BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

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BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows
BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows
BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows
BRIEF-Xiaomi Bought Back 1.9 MLN Type B Shares For HK$49.9 MLN On Aug 12, HKEX Filing Shows

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